Apache Co. (APA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $44.00 price target on shares of Apache and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apache from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Apache and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

NYSE APA opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. Apache has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Apache had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Apache’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apache will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is 56.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Apache during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Apache by 704.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 12,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 2,492.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,087,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,045,998 shares during the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

