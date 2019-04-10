Antofagasta plc (ANTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 926 ($12.10).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANTO shares. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target (up from GBX 980 ($12.81)) on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

LON ANTO traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,016 ($13.28). The company had a trading volume of 941,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 713.20 ($9.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,171.50 ($15.31). The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion and a PE ratio of 18.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.07. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.60%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

