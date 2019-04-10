Anpario (ANP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Anpario (LON:ANP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON:ANP opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Monday. Anpario has a 1-year low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 510 ($6.66). The firm has a market capitalization of $81.13 million and a P/E ratio of 18.92.
Anpario Company Profile
