Anpario (ANP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Anpario (LON:ANP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:ANP opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Monday. Anpario has a 1-year low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 510 ($6.66). The firm has a market capitalization of $81.13 million and a P/E ratio of 18.92.

Get Anpario alerts:

Anpario Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include eubiotics, feed security, feed quality, and nutritional. The company's eubiotic category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, and pellet binders; feed security products include mycotoxin binders, insect control, water sanitation, and hygiene products; and nutritional category contains omega fatty acids range of products.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.