Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,120 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,617 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $25,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,809,706 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $683,896,000 after buying an additional 429,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,729,784 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $414,186,000 after buying an additional 274,995 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,161,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 512,315 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,715,000 after buying an additional 138,412 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,041,000. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.64 target price on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.17.

NYSE:BUD opened at $86.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a twelve month low of $64.54 and a twelve month high of $109.33.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

