Anglo American (AAL) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,400 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised Anglo American to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,280 ($29.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Anglo American has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,004.38 ($26.19).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 2,214 ($28.93) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,180 ($28.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.08.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,001 ($26.15) per share, with a total value of £9,464.73 ($12,367.35). Also, insider Marcelo Bastos purchased 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,119 ($27.69) per share, with a total value of £19,918.60 ($26,027.18). Insiders purchased 1,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,116 over the last 90 days.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.