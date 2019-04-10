Analyzing SI-Bone (SIBN) and Its Rivals

SI-Bone (NASDAQ: SIBN) is one of 120 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SI-Bone to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.5% of SI-Bone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SI-Bone and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-Bone N/A N/A N/A SI-Bone Competitors -30.00% -41.48% -13.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SI-Bone and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SI-Bone $55.38 million -$17.45 million -25.54 SI-Bone Competitors $1.48 billion $146.48 million 47.91

SI-Bone’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SI-Bone. SI-Bone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SI-Bone and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-Bone 0 0 4 0 3.00 SI-Bone Competitors 793 2787 4970 252 2.53

SI-Bone currently has a consensus target price of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 36.51%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 20.52%. Given SI-Bone’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SI-Bone is more favorable than its competitors.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

