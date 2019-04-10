Analyzing PotNetwork (POTN) and OpGen (OPGN)

PotNetwork (OTCMKTS:POTN) and OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PotNetwork shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of OpGen shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of OpGen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PotNetwork and OpGen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PotNetwork 0 0 0 0 N/A OpGen 0 0 2 0 3.00

OpGen has a consensus price target of $4.15, suggesting a potential upside of 591.67%. Given OpGen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OpGen is more favorable than PotNetwork.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PotNetwork and OpGen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PotNetwork N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OpGen $2.95 million 1.76 -$13.37 million ($2.22) -0.27

PotNetwork has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OpGen.

Volatility and Risk

PotNetwork has a beta of 3.54, indicating that its share price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OpGen has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PotNetwork and OpGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PotNetwork N/A N/A N/A OpGen -453.73% -232.38% -119.08%

Summary

OpGen beats PotNetwork on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PotNetwork Company Profile

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, First Capital Venture Co., engages in the research, development, and sale of hemp-derived CBD oil products. It also engages in the pre-owned auto dealership business. The company sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as SND Auto Group Inc. and changed its name to PotNetwork Holdings, Inc in March 2017. PotNetwork Holdings, Inc is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the healthcare industry worldwide. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. The company's products include Acuitas AMR Gene Panel in vitro diagnostic test designed to detect bacterial nucleic acids; and QuickFISH and PNA FISH products, which are FDA-cleared and CE-marked diagnostic test designed to detect antimicrobial- resistant pathogens. It also provides Acuitas MDRO Gene Test, Acuitas CR Elite Test, and Acuitas Resistome Test that are CLIA lab-based tests, which provide a profile of MDRO resistant genes for surveillance and response to outbreaks. In addition, the company offers Acuitas Lighthouse bioinformatics systems, which are cloud-based HIPAA compliant bioinformatics offerings that combine clinical lab test results with patient and hospital information, and provide analytics to enable manage MDROs in the hospital and patient care environment. Further, it engages in the development of Acuitas Rapid Test designed to detect urinary tract infection. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

