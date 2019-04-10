Analyzing KB Financial Group (KB) & FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (FHLB)

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) and KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.1% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.0% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and KB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH 13.15% N/A N/A KB Financial Group 20.31% 8.85% 0.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and KB Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH $9.74 million 1.85 $910,000.00 N/A N/A KB Financial Group $14.28 billion 1.09 $2.79 billion $7.43 5.30

KB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH.

Risk and Volatility

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KB Financial Group has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and KB Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A KB Financial Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

KB Financial Group has a consensus price target of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.86%. Given KB Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KB Financial Group is more favorable than FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH.

Summary

KB Financial Group beats FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH Company Profile

Friendly Hills Bank, a community bank, provides financial services and banking products. The company offers deposit products, such as business checking and savings accounts; checking plans, including personal, interest, and e checking plans; savings plans comprising personal savings, personal high yield money market accounts, health savings accounts, and fixed term time certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides business loan products consisting of working capital and professional lines of credit, commercial real estate financing loans, construction financing loans, business expansion loans, small business administration loans, and letters of credit, as well as machinery, commercial vehicle, and equipment financing services; and consumer loans that include home equity lines of credit, home equity loans, automobile loans, and personal loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services; business professional services; automated clearing house, business online banking, courier, check images and checking account statements, merchant credit card, and remote deposit capture services; sweep accounts; and wire transfers. Further, it provides personal online banking services; and other services, such as overdraft protection, automated teller machines, credit and debit cards, and direct deposits. The company serves small and middle-market businesses, and individuals located primarily in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas of California. It operates two full-service branches in Whittier and Santa Fe Springs, California. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, California.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc., a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments. The company offers deposit and credit products and services, and other related financial services to large, small, medium-sized enterprises and SOHOs, and individuals and households; and engages in trading in securities and derivatives, funding, and other supporting activities. It also provides investment banking, brokerage, and other supporting services; property and life insurance; and credit sale, cash service, and card loan services. In addition, the company offers foreign exchange transaction; financial investment; credit card and installment finance; security investment trust management and advisory; financial leasing; real estate trust management; capital investment; collection of receivables or credit investigation; software advisory, development, and supply; investment advisory and securities dealing; claim; management; asset-backed securitization; investment trust; trust asset management; and real estate services. KB Financial Group Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

