Analyzing International Money Express (IMXI) & Its Competitors

International Money Express (NASDAQ: IMXI) is one of 127 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare International Money Express to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get International Money Express alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for International Money Express and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 0 5 0 3.00 International Money Express Competitors 1049 4611 8304 362 2.56

International Money Express currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.58%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 8.31%. Given International Money Express’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe International Money Express is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.3% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Money Express and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $273.90 million -$7.24 million -228.00 International Money Express Competitors $2.75 billion $423.01 million 13.00

International Money Express’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than International Money Express. International Money Express is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express N/A -2.23% -1.11% International Money Express Competitors 3.65% 2.86% 2.77%

Summary

International Money Express competitors beat International Money Express on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc. operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services. It provides sending and paying agents and company-owned stores, as well as online and through Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.