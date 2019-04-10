Analyzing GeneNews (GNWSF) & Vermillion (VRML)

GeneNews (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) and Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GeneNews and Vermillion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneNews $410,000.00 44.87 -$2.94 million N/A N/A Vermillion $3.05 million 28.97 -$11.37 million N/A N/A

GeneNews has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vermillion.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GeneNews and Vermillion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneNews 0 0 0 0 N/A Vermillion 0 1 0 0 2.00

Vermillion has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%. Given Vermillion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vermillion is more favorable than GeneNews.

Profitability

This table compares GeneNews and Vermillion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneNews -2,524.26% N/A -151.10% Vermillion -372.45% -150.85% -97.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.9% of Vermillion shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Vermillion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

GeneNews has a beta of 4.74, suggesting that its share price is 374% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermillion has a beta of 3.69, suggesting that its share price is 269% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vermillion beats GeneNews on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeneNews

GeneNews Limited focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer. GeneNews Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About Vermillion

Vermillion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women. It also offers in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) trial services to third-party customers; and laboratory services to meet the needs of IVD manufacturers to commercialize high-complexity assays. The company serves clinical reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, and physician offices. Vermillion, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

