Analyzing BIOLASE (BIOL) and Nobel Biocare (NBHGF)

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) and Nobel Biocare (OTCMKTS:NBHGF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nobel Biocare has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

34.8% of BIOLASE shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of BIOLASE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BIOLASE and Nobel Biocare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIOLASE $46.15 million 0.99 -$21.52 million ($0.85) -2.55 Nobel Biocare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nobel Biocare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIOLASE.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BIOLASE and Nobel Biocare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIOLASE 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nobel Biocare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BIOLASE and Nobel Biocare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIOLASE -46.62% -95.21% -46.54% Nobel Biocare N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BIOLASE beats Nobel Biocare on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the United States and internationally. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The company also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including three-dimensional (3D) CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners and digital dentistry software. Its dental imaging products comprise 3Shape Trios intraoral scanners, digital impression systems, and software for taking 3D scans, which are used to design crowns, study models, surgical guides for implant placement, and event orthodontic and athletic appliances. In addition, the company manufactures and sells consumable products and accessories for its laser systems, as well as markets flexible fibers and hand pieces. It sells its products primarily to dentists in general practice through its field sales force and distributor network. BIOLASE, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.