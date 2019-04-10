Analysts Set Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Target Price at $59.33

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.08 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Golub Group LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

