Analysts Set Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Target Price at $59.33

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.33.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.08 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th.
Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Golub Group LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.
About Wells Fargo & Co
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.
See Also: Beta
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.