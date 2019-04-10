Analysts Set Weir Group PLC (WEIR) PT at $1,924.00

Shares of Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,924 ($25.14).

WEIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weir Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) price objective on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, February 11th. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Friday, January 11th.

Get Weir Group alerts:

LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,702.50 ($22.25) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.07. Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,333 ($30.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 30.45 ($0.40) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Weir Group’s previous dividend of $15.75. Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.24%.

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.