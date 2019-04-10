Analysts Set Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) PT at $52.08

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on JWN. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Monday, December 31st. TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Christine Deputy sold 13,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $559,213.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $52,254.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,671,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,411,848.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,864. 7.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,462,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $745,406,000 after buying an additional 178,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,496,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,241,000 after acquiring an additional 630,899 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,346,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,179 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,721,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,197,000 after acquiring an additional 66,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 4,156.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,898,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,753 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JWN opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 3.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.69%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

