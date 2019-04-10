Analysts Set Expectations for Alacer Gold Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (ASR)

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Alacer Gold in a research report issued on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James analyst P. Russo forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.43 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$49.44 million for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Alacer Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alacer Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alacer Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Alacer Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

Shares of Alacer Gold stock opened at C$3.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 72.80. Alacer Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.97 and a twelve month high of C$4.13.

About Alacer Gold

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

