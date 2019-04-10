Analysts Set EnLink Midstream Partners LP (ENLK) Target Price at $16.75

EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.09.

ENLK has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

ENLK opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 401.67 and a beta of 2.02. EnLink Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLK. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. 42.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream Partners

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

