Analysts Set Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR) Target Price at $11.75

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In related news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $245,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 97,460 shares of company stock valued at $840,337 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,971,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,105,000 after buying an additional 2,096,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,126,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,298,000 after buying an additional 7,294,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,126,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,298,000 after buying an additional 7,294,525 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 25,251,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,460,000 after buying an additional 1,243,049 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $67,900,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,513,459. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.