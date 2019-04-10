Analysts Set Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Price Target at $48.78

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.78.

ALSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price objective on Allison Transmission and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Mizuho cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

ALSN stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.70. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $38.14 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 96.42% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 12.55%.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director William R. Harker sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $101,520.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,103,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,163,000 after purchasing an additional 385,909 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,545,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,769,000 after acquiring an additional 556,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,207,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,827,000 after acquiring an additional 147,896 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,932,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,740,000 after acquiring an additional 49,757 shares during the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

