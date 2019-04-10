Analysts Set $55.00 Target Price for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK)

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) has received an average broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s rating score has declined by 25% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $55.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.40 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C an industry rank of 242 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Friday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $39.50 on Friday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $48.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 511,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 315,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 273,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter worth about $59,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.