Analysts Offer Predictions for Oragenics Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (OGEN)

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oragenics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year.

Get Oragenics alerts:

OGEN stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Oragenics by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 103,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oragenics by 82,549.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 704,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 66,275 shares in the last quarter.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.