Analysts Offer Predictions for Oragenics Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (OGEN)

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oragenics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year.
OGEN stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74.
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.
