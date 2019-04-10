Analysts Expect GATX Co. (GATX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. GATX posted earnings of $1.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GATX will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $356.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.64 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.83 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $87.00 target price on GATX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 target price on GATX and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GATX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE GATX traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,036. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $63.98 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.25%.

In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total value of $116,906.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $172,238.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,022 shares of company stock valued at $385,753 over the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GATX by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GATX by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 919,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,601,000 after buying an additional 40,008 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in GATX during the third quarter worth $105,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in GATX by 64.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in GATX by 359.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

