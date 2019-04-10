Analysts Anticipate Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Sportsman’s Warehouse posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

SPWH opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $218.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $6.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

