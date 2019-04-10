Analysts Anticipate Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.23). Cincinnati Bell reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.69). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 48,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cincinnati Bell stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,409. Cincinnati Bell has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $495.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

