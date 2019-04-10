Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 88,495 Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,495 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mallinckrodt were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,443,000 after acquiring an additional 840,414 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 525.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 972,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 816,642 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,694,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 805,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,703,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,925,000 after purchasing an additional 717,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,090,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,637,000 after buying an additional 713,709 shares during the period.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

MNK opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $834.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.45 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 134.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNK. ValuEngine raised shares of Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Mallinckrodt in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-sells-88495-shares-of-mallinckrodt-plc-mnk.html.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.