Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,400 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dillard’s by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,335,000 after purchasing an additional 48,052 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 88.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 105.0% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter worth $129,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DDS. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $75.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.90. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

In other Dillard’s news, VP Mike Litchford sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $78,238.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

