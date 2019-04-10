Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.42.

CHDN stock opened at $89.65 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.67 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 34.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.22 per share, for a total transaction of $85,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

