Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Invests $360,000 in Instructure Inc (INST) Stock

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Instructure by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Instructure by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,078,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,567,000 after buying an additional 29,612 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Instructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Instructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Instructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 8,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $392,347.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,668,154.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Kaminer sold 15,000 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $686,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,095.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,447 shares of company stock worth $1,598,299 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Instructure stock opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 0.57. Instructure Inc has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $49.17.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $56.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Instructure’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Instructure Inc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on INST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Instructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Instructure in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Instructure from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of Instructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Instructure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

