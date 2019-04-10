Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Amgen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 541,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in Amgen by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 12,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 42,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $192.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.22 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 66.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total value of $377,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,933.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,120. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Oppenheimer set a $224.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

