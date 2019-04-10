Amerisur Resources’ (AMER) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON AMER opened at GBX 13.82 ($0.18) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $167.98 million and a PE ratio of 6.58. Amerisur Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27).
About Amerisur Resources
