Amerisur Resources’ (AMER) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON AMER opened at GBX 13.82 ($0.18) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $167.98 million and a PE ratio of 6.58. Amerisur Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

About Amerisur Resources

Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

