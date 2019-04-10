AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH (AUNB) & First Republic Bank (FRC) Head-To-Head Comparison

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) and AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH (OTCMKTS:AUNB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH does not pay a dividend. First Republic Bank pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Republic Bank has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

This table compares First Republic Bank and AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $3.58 billion 4.53 $853.83 million $4.81 21.35 AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 23.88% 11.62% 0.90% AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for First Republic Bank and AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 9 5 0 2.36 AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Republic Bank currently has a consensus price target of $104.54, indicating a potential upside of 1.80%.

Summary

First Republic Bank beats AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of lending products that comprise residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, multifamily loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, business loans, and smaller loans and lines of credit to businesses and individuals. The company's loans are secured by single family residences, multifamily buildings, and commercial real estate properties. In addition, it provides wealth management services, which include various investment strategies and products, online investment management services, trust and custody services, full service and online brokerage, financial and estate planning, and access to alternative investments, as well as investing, insurance, and foreign exchange services; and treasury management services. Additionally, the company offers online and mobile banking services; student loan refinancing services; and ATM and debit cards. As of December 31, 2018, the company offered its services through 82 offices, including 75 preferred banking licensed deposit-taking offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach, and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; Jackson; and Wyoming, as well as 7 offices that provided lending, wealth management, and trust services. First Republic Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH Company Profile

Americas United Bank provides banking products and services to small-to-medium-sized businesses, professionals, and entrepreneurs in Southern California, the United States. Its business banking products include checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit (CD); and lending products, such as business loans, revolving lines of credit, receivables and inventory financing, term loans/equipment financing, small business administration loans, professional loans, term loans for acquisitions and expansion, and standby letters of credit, as well as financing for commercial real estate purchase/refinance. The company's personal banking products consists of checking accounts, savings accounts, and CDs; and loans to individuals for personal lines of credit, life insurance premium financing, automobile loans, and overdraft protection. It also offers other loan products, such as one-to-four family residential, and commercial and industrial loans. In addition, the company provides various business services, including deposit delivery, remote deposit capture, cash management, PC-based information reporting, international banking, business credit and debit card, and merchant credit card processing; and personal services, such as direct deposit and debit cards, as well as online banking services. It has branch offices in Downey, Lancaster, Commerce, and Santa Fe Springs, California. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

