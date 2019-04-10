American Spectrum Realty (AQQSQ) & Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Head-To-Head Contrast

American Spectrum Realty (OTCMKTS:AQQSQ) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Get American Spectrum Realty alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. American Spectrum Realty does not pay a dividend. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Spectrum Realty and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Spectrum Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.55%.

Profitability

This table compares American Spectrum Realty and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Spectrum Realty N/A N/A N/A Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 7.61% 2.38% 1.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Spectrum Realty and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Spectrum Realty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Washington Real Estate Investment Trust $336.89 million 6.77 $25.63 million $1.86 15.32

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than American Spectrum Realty.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of American Spectrum Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust beats American Spectrum Realty on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Spectrum Realty Company Profile

American Spectrum Realty, Inc., is out of business. The firm through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and operation of income-producing properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2008, it owned and operated 29 properties, which consisted of 23 office buildings, 5 industrial properties, and 1 retail property. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Houston, Texas. On March 16, 2015, American Spectrum Realty Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on July 8, 2016.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington D.C. market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 48 properties consist of 19 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties. Washington REIT shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:WRE).

Receive News & Ratings for American Spectrum Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Spectrum Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.