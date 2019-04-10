American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,797 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.12% of American Public Education worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Public Education by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,763,000 after acquiring an additional 54,756 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Public Education by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,379,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,598,000 after acquiring an additional 49,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in American Public Education by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,290,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,664,000 after acquiring an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Public Education by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,664,000 after acquiring an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

APEI opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.37 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. American Public Education had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $76.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APEI. BidaskClub upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Public Education to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

