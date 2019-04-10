American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Position Trimmed by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,551 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,026.9% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.07.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $83.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $62.71 and a 52-week high of $86.10.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 10.32%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/american-electric-power-company-inc-aep-position-trimmed-by-huntington-national-bank.html.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.