American Electric Power (AEP) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $78.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.07.

AEP stock opened at $83.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.17. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $62.71 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 40,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

