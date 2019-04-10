AMBEV S A/S (ABEV) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,645 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,091,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after acquiring an additional 396,654 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AMBEV S A/S by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 33,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMBEV S A/S by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,802,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in AMBEV S A/S by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,748,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,830,000 after purchasing an additional 939,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AMBEV S A/S by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 401,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 168,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

ABEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Santander cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of AMBEV S A/S stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.65. AMBEV S A/S has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

AMBEV S A/S Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

