Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,341 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 63,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 117,075 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 9,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $310,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $498,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,512 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on URBN shares. ValuEngine cut Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.74 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.59.

URBN stock opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.54. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

