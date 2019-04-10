Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Perrigo by 754.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 99,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 121.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 24,776 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRGO stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRGO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 target price on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $46.00 target price on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

