Amalgamated Bank Acquires 3,711 Shares of Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 127.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 42,975 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,420,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 39.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. Loop Capital set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ingevity and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Ingevity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

NGVT opened at $112.67 on Wednesday. Ingevity Corp has a 1-year low of $74.13 and a 1-year high of $120.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.60 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 53.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingevity Corp will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingevity news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $310,840.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $129,697.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Fortson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $2,060,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,065. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

