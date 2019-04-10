Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) Receives $49.33 Average PT from Analysts

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.33.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIMC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.86.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.
About Altra Industrial Motion
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.
