Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) Receives $49.33 Average PT from Analysts

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIMC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.86.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $469.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.