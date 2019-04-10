Altius Minerals (ALS) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, January 18th.

TSE:ALS opened at C$12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.46. The stock has a market cap of $550.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.72. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$10.04 and a twelve month high of C$14.80.

In related news, Senior Officer Benjamin Gerard Lewis purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,292 shares in the company, valued at C$392,845.60.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

