Altius Minerals (ALS) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, January 18th.
TSE:ALS opened at C$12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.46. The stock has a market cap of $550.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.72. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$10.04 and a twelve month high of C$14.80.
About Altius Minerals
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.
See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.