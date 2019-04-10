Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Stake Decreased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 471.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 90 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG opened at $1,197.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,273.89. The stock has a market cap of $832.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.86 by $1.91. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 47.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.33, for a total transaction of $10,863,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,388.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.32, for a total transaction of $106,383.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $463,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,485 shares of company stock worth $17,768,923 over the last three months. 13.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,349.78.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/alphabet-inc-goog-stake-decreased-by-goelzer-investment-management-inc.html.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.