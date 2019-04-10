Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,613 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.26% of Alliant Energy worth $29,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,799,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,098,272,000 after acquiring an additional 833,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,401 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,578,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,436,000 after acquiring an additional 69,615 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,300,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,716,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,443,000 after acquiring an additional 434,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNT traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,677. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $873.50 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

