Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alliance Data’s organic growth remained a key catalyst as reflected by solid revenues. Strategic acquisitions helped the company grow inorganically. Solid receivables growth in Card Services along with strong LoyaltyOne should drive the top line. Solid balance sheet position leads to effective capital deployment. However, rising debt level leading to higher interest expenses, increase in, operating expenses, eroding pre-tax margin and reliance on limited clients for revenues are concerns for Alliance Data. The company estimates Core EPS of $22.00 in 2019 to be 3% lower from 2018 due to the divestiture of non-strategic held-for-sale portfolios that began in the second half of 2018. Shares of Alliance Data have underperformed the industry year to date. The company is set to report first quarter results on Apr 25. A Zacks Rank #3 and earnings EPS of -2.49% makes positive surprise prediction difficult.”

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $188.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens set a $188.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $232.07.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $177.21 on Tuesday. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $250.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $7.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.26. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 54.62%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Alliance Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 3,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Read More: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.