Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research set a $45.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.84 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Richard J. Harshman sold 20,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $588,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barabara S. Jeremiah sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $192,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,833 shares in the company, valued at $866,463.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,628 shares of company stock worth $1,301,542 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 162,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ATI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.01. 693,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.39. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $30.18.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.88 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

