Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Insider Rick M. Mcconnell Sells 1,500 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,906. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $713.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burney Co. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 36,601 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,143 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 66,785 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,573 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.47.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

