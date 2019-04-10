Air Lease Corp (AL) Stake Increased by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 50.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 50,265 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,979,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,059,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,020,000 after buying an additional 538,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,062,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,508,000 after buying an additional 495,858 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $13,519,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth approximately $18,031,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AL. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Air Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Air Lease stock opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Air Lease Corp has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $47.34.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $449.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.55 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corp will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 11.30%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

