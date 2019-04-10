Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Insider Scott Biller Sells 3,000 Shares

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $203,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,189.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Biller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 27th, Scott Biller sold 9,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $585,000.00.

Shares of AGIO opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.38. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $99.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 366.61%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 200.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 341,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after buying an additional 21,937 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,490,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,202,000 after buying an additional 69,603 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $19,267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

