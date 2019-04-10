Affinor Growers (AFI) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Affinor Growers Inc (CNSX:AFI) shares traded up 14.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 113,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 292,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Affinor Growers Company Profile (CNSX:AFI)

Affinor Growers Inc, a farming technology company, engages in acquiring, patenting, and commercializing various agriculture technologies and vertical farming technology for indoor controlled environment and outdoor greenhouse agriculture industry in North America. It grows crops, such as romaine lettuce, spinach, and strawberries using its vertical farming technology.

