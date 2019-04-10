Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of novel therapeutics for vascular disorders with a concentration on diseases of the eye. The Company’ product candidates include AKB?9778, ARP1536 and AKB-4924 which are in clinical stage. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cincinnati, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. National Securities cut shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03).

In related news, Director Muneer A. Satter purchased 63,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $149,972.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 317,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $314,172.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 679,703 shares of company stock valued at $661,318. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARPO. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 56,065 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

