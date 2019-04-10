Aena SME (AENA) PT Set at €145.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Aena SME (BME:AENA) has been given a €145.00 ($168.60) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

AENA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €156.00 ($181.40) price target on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($179.07) price target on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €146.00 ($169.77) price objective on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €153.82 ($178.86).

Aena SME has a one year low of €137.05 ($159.36) and a one year high of €184.90 ($215.00).

Aena SME SA, formerly Aena SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the airports operation. Its activities are divided into four segments: Airports, which comprises Aeronautical subdivision, responsible for the management of airports, jetways, security, handling, cargo and fuel services, among others, as well as Commercial subdivision, including duty-free and specialty stores, restaurant services, car rental, as well as banking services and advertising; Services outside the terminal, which manages real estate assets, such as parking lots, warehouses and lands; International, which comprises operations of Company’s subsidiary, Aena Desarrollo Internacional SA, that invests in other airport owners principally in Mexico, Colombia and the United Kingdom; and Others, encompassing corporate activities.

